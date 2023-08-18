Carlisle sent West Alexandria Twin Valley South home scoreless in a 37-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Carlisle a 22-0 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Carlisle thundered to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

