Brookville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lewisburg Tri-County North 54-14 Friday on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Brookville a 20-0 lead over Lewisburg Tri-County North.

The Blue Devils fought to a 35-14 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Brookville roared to a 54-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

