Columbus Bishop Hartley edged Sunbury Big Walnut 21-19 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Sunbury Big Walnut started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over Columbus Bishop Hartley at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense moved in front for a 14-9 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Sunbury Big Walnut got within 21-19.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Bishop Hartley played in a 35-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

