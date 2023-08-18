Marysville topped New Albany 24-17 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The Monarchs registered a 14-10 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Monarchs held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time New Albany and Marysville played in a 35-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

