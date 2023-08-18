Akron East eventually took victory away from Youngstown Chaney 14-13 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Dragons opened a modest 14-7 gap over the Cowboys at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cowboys tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

