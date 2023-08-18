North Canton Hoover eventually took victory away from Akron Buchtel 27-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 7-0 advantage over Akron Buchtel through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Griffins inched back to a 10-7 deficit.

North Canton Hoover darted to a 20-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Akron Buchtel squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School.

