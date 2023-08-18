Ashland topped Caledonia River Valley in a 26-20 overtime thriller on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Ashland jumped in front of Caledonia River Valley 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Caledonia River Valley got within 20-14.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Arrows and the Vikings locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Ashland, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 first overtime period, too.

