Mt. Vernon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Marion Harding 45-20 Friday on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Mt. Vernon jumped to a 24-14 bulge over Marion Harding as the fourth quarter began.

There was no room for doubt as the Yellow Jackets added to their advantage with a 21-6 margin in the closing period.

The last time Mt Vernon and Marion Harding played in a 28-21 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

