It took extra time, but Bellville Clear Fork finally beat Lucas 17-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Bellville Clear Fork opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lucas through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Bellville Clear Fork and Lucas locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Colts got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.