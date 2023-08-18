Heath’s defense throttled Baltimore Liberty Union, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Heath a 19-0 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Bulldogs opened an enormous 34-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Heath pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Lions 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Heath and Baltimore Liberty Union faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Heath High School.

