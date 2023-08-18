Newark knocked off Zanesville 35-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a tight 28-21 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Newark darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Zanesville and Newark squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Newark High School.

