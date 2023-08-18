Pataskala Watkins Memorial’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 21-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Wolves 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

