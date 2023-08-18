Thornville Sheridan collected a solid win over Newark Licking Valley in a 33-14 verdict at Thornville Sheridan High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Panthers took a 14-13 lead over the Generals heading to the halftime locker room.

Thornville Sheridan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Newark Licking Valley.

The Generals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 13-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Newark Licking Valley played in a 35-28 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

