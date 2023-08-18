Pataskala Licking Heights posted a narrow 26-22 win over Johnstown in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Johnnies’ expense.

Johnstown tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 12-8 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 26-22.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

