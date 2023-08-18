Marengo Highland’s defense throttled Fredericktown, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Marengo Highland opened with a 7-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Fighting Scots opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Freddies at halftime.

Marengo Highland struck to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Fighting Scots added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Marengo Highland and Fredericktown played in a 41-20 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

