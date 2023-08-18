Howard East Knox sent Johnstown Northridge home scoreless in a 14-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Howard East Knox jumped in front of Johnstown Northridge 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Howard East Knox moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Howard East Knox and Johnstown Northridge squared off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Howard East Knox High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.