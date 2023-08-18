Centerburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-7 win over Utica in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Centerburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Utica through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.