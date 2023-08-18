Defense dominated as St. Henry pitched a 17-0 shutout of St. Marys during this Ohio football game.

The Redskins fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Roughriders’ expense.

St. Henry pulled to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.