Coldwater shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 29-12 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Kenton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-3 advantage over Coldwater as the first quarter ended.

The Cavaliers’ offense jumped in front for a 15-6 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Coldwater charged to a 22-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Coldwater and Kenton played in a 37-2 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

