Elida’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Rogers 42-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Elida moved in front of Toledo Rogers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Elida jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

