Defense dominated as Versailles pitched a 26-0 shutout of Celina in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Versailles darted in front of Celina 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Celina squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Celina High School.

