Lima Bath eventually took victory away from New Bremen 14-7 during this Ohio football game.

New Bremen authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Lima Bath at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Lima Bath jumped in front of New Bremen 14-7 going into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time New Bremen and Lima Bath played in a 28-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

