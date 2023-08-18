Pioneer North Central handled Elmore Woodmore 30-6 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central an 18-0 lead over Elmore Woodmore.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Elmore Woodmore tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 18-6 in the third quarter.

The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Elmore Woodmore squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

