A suffocating defense helped Norwalk handle Toledo Start 27-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The Truckers’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Truckers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 20-0 in the last stanza.

