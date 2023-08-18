Defense dominated as Port Clinton pitched a 47-0 shutout of Toledo Waite at Toledo Waite High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Port Clinton opened with a 17-0 advantage over Toledo Waite through the first quarter.

The Redskins’ offense roared in front for a 27-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Redskins’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

