South Charleston Southeastern topped Springfield Northwestern 28-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

South Charleston Southeastern opened with a 6-0 advantage over Springfield Northwestern through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a towering 25-7 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Springfield Northwestern got within 25-14.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Northwestern played in a 41-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

