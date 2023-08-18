Marion Pleasant eventually took victory away from Richwood North Union 21-15 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Marion Pleasant darted ahead of Richwood North Union 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Richwood North Union and Marion Pleasant played in a 42-6 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

