Defense dominated as Plain City Jonathan Alder pitched a 47-0 shutout of Milford Center Fairbanks on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Milford Center Fairbanks.

The Pioneers opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Plain City Jonathan Alder charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Pioneers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

