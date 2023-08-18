Bellefontaine unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sidney 46-19 Friday in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Bellefontaine opened with a 12-6 advantage over Sidney through the first quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 26-6 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Bellefontaine roared to a 46-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Yellow Jackets’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Sidney faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Sidney High School.

