Van Wert rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-21 win over Bryan in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Van Wert a 13-0 lead over Bryan.

The Cougars opened a small 20-7 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Van Wert stormed to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Van Wert and Bryan faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

