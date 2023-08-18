Convoy Crestview grabbed a 41-27 victory at the expense of Rockford Parkway in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Convoy Crestview opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rockford Parkway through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-13.

The Panthers managed a 14-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Rockford Parkway squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.