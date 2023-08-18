Ada topped McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24-22 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-8 lead over the Rams at halftime.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 21-16.

The Rams rallied with a 6-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

