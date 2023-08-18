Ada slips past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Ada topped McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24-22 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-8 lead over the Rams at halftime.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 21-16.

The Rams rallied with a 6-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Akron East claims tight victory against Youngstown Chaney

Akron East eventually took victory away from Youngstown Chaney 14-13 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Dragons opened a modest 14-7 gap over the Cowboys at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cowboys tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Alliance claims tight victory against Uniontown Lake

Alliance finally found a way to top Uniontown Lake 12-7 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks took a 7-0 lead over the Aviators heading to the halftime locker room.

Uniontown Lake moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over Alliance at the end of the third quarter.

The Aviators pulled off a stirring 6-0 final quarter to trip the Blue Streaks.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Alliance faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Alliance High School.

Alliance Marlington escapes Warrensville Heights in thin win

Alliance Marlington didn’t flinch, finally repelling Warrensville Heights 39-32 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Warrensville Heights started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Alliance Marlington at the end of the first quarter.

The Dukes kept a 22-8 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Warrensville Heights fought to within 32-24.

The Tigers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Dukes would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Amanda-Clearcreek triumphs in strong showing over Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Amanda-Clearcreek dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-6 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Amanda-Clearcreek drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Columbus Linden-Mckinley after the first quarter.

The Aces registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Amanda-Clearcreek steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Anna races in front to defeat Lewistown Indian Lake

A swift early pace pushed Anna past Lewistown Indian Lake Friday 49-12 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Anna a 14-0 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake.

The Rockets fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Anna struck to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Anna and Lewistown Indian Lake faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Ansonia overcomes deficit to defeat De Graff Riverside

Ansonia rallied from behind to knock off De Graff Riverside for a 30-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

De Graff Riverside started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Ansonia at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers kept a 16-7 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Ansonia darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Ansonia and De Graff Riverside played in a 36-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Antwerp takes down Montpelier

Antwerp controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-6 win against Montpelier for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Last season, Antwerp and Montpelier squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Montpelier High School.

Arcadia overwhelms Cory-Rawson

Arcadia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-7 win over Cory-Rawson for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Arcadia a 7-0 lead over Cory-Rawson.

The Redskins registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.

Arcadia stormed to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redskins added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Arcadia and Cory-Rawson faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Arcadia High School.

Arcanum rally stops Covington

Arcanum overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 27-6 win over Covington in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Covington started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Arcanum at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans kept a 20-6 intermission margin at the Buccs’ expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Archbold overcomes Genoa Area’s lead to earn win

Archbold shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 24-14 win over Genoa Area at Genoa Area High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Genoa Area, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Archbold through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the Comets’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Comets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Streaks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Archbold and Genoa Area squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Archbold High School.

Arlington tops Dola Hardin Northern

Arlington eventually beat Dola Hardin Northern 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Arlington a 14-0 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Red Devils and the Polar Bears were both scoreless.

Arlington roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Ashland survives overtime against Caledonia River Valley

Ashland topped Caledonia River Valley in a 26-20 overtime thriller on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Ashland jumped in front of Caledonia River Valley 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Caledonia River Valley got within 20-14.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Arrows and the Vikings locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Ashland, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 first overtime period, too.

Ashland Boyd County routs South Point

Ashland Boyd County’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple South Point 46-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Ashland Boyd County darted in front of South Point 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 26-7 advantage at halftime over the Pointers.

Ashland Boyd County steamrolled to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashland Boyd County and South Point squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at South Point High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood crushes Youngstown Liberty

Ashtabula Edgewood recorded a big victory over Youngstown Liberty 58-20 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Ashtabula Lakeside exhales after close call with Eastlake North

Ashtabula Lakeside topped Eastlake North 22-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Lakeside an 8-0 lead over Eastlake North.

An intermission tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ashtabula Lakeside and Eastlake North locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Dragons’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Eastlake North squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Eastlake North High School.

Twinsburg takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Aurora

Aurora rallied over Twinsburg for an inspiring 17-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Twinsburg, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Aurora through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Aurora and Twinsburg were both scoreless.

The Tigers’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 17-0 by the Green Men.

The last time Aurora and Twinsburg played in a 42-23 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Austintown Fitch sets early tone to dominate Euclid

Austintown Fitch controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 40-6 victory over Euclid in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Austintown Fitch jumped in front of Euclid 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-0 advantage in the frame.

Bainbridge Paint Valley triumphs over Blanchester

Bainbridge Paint Valley handled Blanchester 35-14 in an impressive showing at Bainbridge Paint Valley High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bainbridge Paint Valley a 7-0 lead over Blanchester.

The Bearcats fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bearcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-7 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Blanchester faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Blanchester High School.

Barnesville allows no points against Rayland Buckeye Local

A suffocating defense helped Barnesville handle Rayland Buckeye Local 49-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Barnesville steamrolled in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks registered a 43-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Barnesville roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon pushes over Carey

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Carey 36-19 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon opened with a 22-13 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 30-13 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Carey and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Carey High School.

Beallsville defeats Millersport

Beallsville earned a convincing 41-14 win over Millersport in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Beallsville opened with a 15-8 advantage over Millersport through the first quarter.

Beallsville thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Beallsville and Millersport played in a 41-6 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Beaver Eastern controls the action and Corning Miller

Beaver Eastern recorded a big victory over Corning Miller 43-15 at Corning Miller High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Beaver Eastern a 13-8 lead over Corning Miller.

The Eagles opened a huge 35-15 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Falcons 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

Bellbrook tops Tipp City Tippecanoe

Bellbrook knocked off Tipp City Tippecanoe 21-7 at Bellbrook High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The Golden Eagles registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Bellbrook faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Bellefontaine dominates Sidney in convincing showing

Bellefontaine unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sidney 46-19 Friday in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Bellefontaine opened with a 12-6 advantage over Sidney through the first quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 26-6 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Bellefontaine roared to a 46-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Yellow Jackets’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Sidney faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Sidney High School.

Bellville Clear Fork outlasts Lucas in extra sessions

It took extra time, but Bellville Clear Fork finally beat Lucas 17-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Bellville Clear Fork opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lucas through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Bellville Clear Fork and Lucas locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Colts got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Belmont Union Local holds off Sarahsville Shenandoah

Belmont Union Local topped Sarahsville Shenandoah 13-8 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sarahsville Shenandoah, as it began with an 8-6 edge over Belmont Union Local through the end of the first quarter.

Belmont Union Local broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-8 lead over Sarahsville Shenandoah.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Beverly Fort Frye exhales after close call with Marietta

Beverly Fort Frye didn’t flinch, finally repelling Marietta 21-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 14-10 advantage over Marietta through the first quarter.

Marietta showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-18 count in the third quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Bluffton’s speedy start jolts Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Bluffton scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Bluffton thundered in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Bowling Green denies Tontogany Otsego’s challenge

Bowling Green eventually beat Tontogany Otsego 44-31 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bowling Green a 13-8 lead over Tontogany Otsego.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Knights fought to 19-17.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bowling Green and Tontogany Otsego locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Brookville overpowers Lewisburg Tri-County North in thorough fashion

Brookville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lewisburg Tri-County North 54-14 Friday on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Brookville a 20-0 lead over Lewisburg Tri-County North.

The Blue Devils fought to a 35-14 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Brookville roared to a 54-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Byesville Meadowbrook exhales after close call with Zanesville Maysville

Byesville Meadowbrook eventually took victory away from Zanesville Maysville 20-17 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Byesville Meadowbrook darted in front of Zanesville Maysville 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 17-12 at halftime over the Colts.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Colts were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central comes from behind to stop Uhrichsville Claymont

Cadiz Harrison Central trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 36-19 win over Uhrichsville Claymont during this Ohio football game.

Uhrichsville Claymont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Cadiz Harrison Central as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs took a 19-18 lead over the Huskies heading to the halftime locker room.

Cadiz Harrison Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-19 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Huskies, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Caldwell tops Lore City Buckeye Trail

Caldwell pushed past Lore City Buckeye Trail for a 39-26 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Caldwell drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Lore City Buckeye Trail after the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 33-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Lore City Buckeye Trail showed its spirit while rallying to within 39-26 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lore City Buckeye Trail and Caldwell played in a 38-22 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

The Campbell Memorial defense stifles Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

A suffocating defense helped Campbell Memorial handle Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The Canal Winchester defense stifles Groveport Madison

Canal Winchester sent Groveport Madison home scoreless in a 17-0 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Indians opened a lopsided 17-0 gap over the Cruisers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep dominates Bloom-Carroll in convincing showing

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloom-Carroll 38-16 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Bloom-Carroll 6-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped to a 22-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-7 points differential.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Bloom-Carroll faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Canfield claims victory against Beloit West Branch

Canfield collected a solid win over Beloit West Branch in a 38-19 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Canfield darted in front of Beloit West Branch 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense moved in front for a 17-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-13 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Canfield and Beloit West Branch squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Canfield South Range races in front to defeat New Middletown Springfield Local

Canfield South Range rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 41-14 win over New Middletown Springfield Local on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Canfield South Range and New Middletown Springfield Local faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

Canton GlenOak delivers statement win over Cincinnati Western Hills

Canton GlenOak unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Western Hills 41-12 Friday on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Canton GlenOak a 21-6 lead over Cincinnati Western Hills.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Canton GlenOak roared to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Canton McKinley comes from behind to stop Warren G. Harding

Warren G. Harding’s advantage forced Canton McKinley to dig down, but it did to earn a 33-14 win Friday in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Warren G. Harding, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Canton McKinley darted ahead of Warren G. Harding 21-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 12-0 in the last stanza.

Canton South escapes close call with St. Clairsville

Canton South didn’t flinch, finally repelling St. Clairsville 42-40 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for St. Clairsville, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Canton South through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Canton South darted in front of St. Clairsville 28-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 19-14 in the final quarter.

The last time St. Clairsville and Canton South played in a 48-34 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Carlisle allows no points against West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Carlisle sent West Alexandria Twin Valley South home scoreless in a 37-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Carlisle a 22-0 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Carlisle thundered to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

Carrollton survives multiple overtimes to defeat Akron Manchester

Carrollton took overtime to beat Akron Manchester 37-30 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers took a 16-7 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Akron Manchester enjoyed a 30-14 lead over Carrollton to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors and the Panthers locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 second overtime period, too.

Last season, Carrollton and Akron Manchester squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Akron Manchester High School.

Casstown Miami East controls the action and Springfield Greenon

Casstown Miami East dominated Springfield Greenon 28-6 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Casstown Miami East struck to a 28-6 bulge over Springfield Greenon as the fourth quarter began.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and fourth quarters.

Cedarville blitzes Fayetteville in dominating victory

Cedarville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fayetteville 49-6 Friday during this Ohio football game.

Cedarville drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Fayetteville after the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 49-6 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fayetteville and Cedarville faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Cedarville High School.

Centerburg blitzes Utica in dominating victory

Centerburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-7 win over Utica in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Centerburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Utica through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.

Chagrin Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Burton Berkshire

Chagrin Falls topped Burton Berkshire 15-12 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Badgers.

Burton Berkshire came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Chagrin Falls 12-7.

The Badgers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

Chagrin Falls Kenston races in front to defeat Youngstown Boardman

Chagrin Falls Kenston rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 50-13 win over Youngstown Boardman in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Chagrin Falls Kenston a 20-6 lead over Youngstown Boardman.

The Bombers fought to a 33-6 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Chagrin Falls Kenston roared to a 50-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Chardon defense stifles Chesterland West Geauga

Defense dominated as Chardon pitched a 35-0 shutout of Chesterland West Geauga in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Chardon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Chesterland West Geauga after the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Chesapeake overwhelms Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Chesapeake dominated Willow Wood Symmes Valley 39-7 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Last season, Chesapeake and Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Chesapeake High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern exhales after close call with West Salem Northwestern

Chillicothe Southeastern edged West Salem Northwestern 28-20 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for West Salem Northwestern, as it began with an 18-0 edge over Chillicothe Southeastern through the end of the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Panthers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-20 scoring margin.

Chillicothe Unioto squeezes past McArthur Vinton County

Chillicothe Unioto topped McArthur Vinton County 21-20 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 21-20 lead over McArthur Vinton County.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and McArthur Vinton County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Cincinnati Anderson defeats Crestwood South Oldham

Cincinnati Anderson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-15 win over Crestwood South Oldham at Crestwood South Oldham High on Aug. 18 in Kentucky football action.

Cincinnati Country Day shuts out Cincinnati Summit Country Day

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Country Day handle Cincinnati Summit Country Day 30-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Cincinnati Country Day moved in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Country Day moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Nighthawks added to their advantage with a 17-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Country Day faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

Cincinnati Finneytown allows no points against Attica

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Finneytown pitched a 28-0 shutout of Attica in an Indiana high school football matchup.

Cincinnati La Salle dominates Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati La Salle dominated Cincinnati Colerain 28-3 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The Lancers fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Lancers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.

The last time Cincinnati La Salle and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 20-14 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

Cincinnati Madeira triumphs over Norwood

Cincinnati Madeira unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Norwood 42-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The last time Cincinnati Madeira and Norwood played in a 37-8 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Cincinnati Mariemont slips past Dayton Oakwood

Cincinnati Mariemont didn’t flinch, finally repelling Dayton Oakwood 22-19 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

The Cincinnati Mt. Healthy defense stifles Morrow Little Miami

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Mt. Healthy handle Morrow Little Miami 24-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy a 12-0 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Owls’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-0 points differential.

The last time Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Mt Healthy played in a 16-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Cincinnati Princeton overwhelms Elyria

Cincinnati Princeton scored early and often to roll over Elyria 41-7 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 19-7 lead over Elyria.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 28-7 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Cincinnati Princeton charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian darts past Cincinnati Deer Park with early burst

Cincinnati Purcell Marian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 32-20 victory over Cincinnati Deer Park on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Deer Park faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier shuts out West Chester Lakota West

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati St. Xavier handle West Chester Lakota West 10-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati St. Xavier drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over West Chester Lakota West after the first quarter.

The Bombers opened a meager 10-0 gap over the Firebirds at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bombers and the Firebirds were both scoreless.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Cincinnati Taft scores early, pulls away from Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Taft past Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Friday 40-18 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Taft a 22-6 lead over Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Panthers got within 28-18.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Senators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-0 final quarter, too.

Cincinnati Turpin records thin win against Cincinnati Oak Hills

Cincinnati Turpin edged Cincinnati Oak Hills 31-24 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Turpin opened with a 31-24 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Turpin squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Trotwood-Madison comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Winton Woods

Cincinnati Winton Woods pushed past Trotwood-Madison for a 21-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Trotwood-Madison fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Cincinnati Winton Woods jumped ahead over Trotwood-Madison when the fourth quarter began 21-7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Trotwood-Madison squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming edges past Hamilton Ross in tough test

Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 16-12 win over Hamilton Ross in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Cincinnati Wyoming darted in front of Hamilton Ross 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 10-6 at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Circleville Logan Elm overcomes Chillicothe Zane Trace

Circleville Logan Elm grabbed a 39-23 victory at the expense of Chillicothe Zane Trace for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Circleville Logan Elm squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Waynesville

Clarksville Clinton-Massie scored early and often in a 38-8 win over Waynesville at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Clarksville Clinton-Massie a 14-0 lead over Waynesville.

The Falcons’ offense charged in front for a 38-8 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Waynesville and Clarksville Clinton-Massie played in a 14-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Clayton Northmont’s convoy passes Vandalia Butler

Clayton Northmont collected a solid win over Vandalia Butler in a 28-10 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Clayton Northmont drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Vandalia Butler after the first quarter.

The Aviators came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Thunderbolts.

Clayton Northmont broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-10 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Thunderbolts hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Vandalia Butler squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Cleveland VASJ races in front to defeat Cleveland John Hay

Cleveland VASJ scored early and often in a 40-14 win over Cleveland John Hay in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

In recent action on Aug. 10, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Jefferson.

Cleveland Heights comes back to beat Berea-Midpark

Berea-Midpark cut in front to start, but Cleveland Heights answered the challenge to collect a 46-29 victory at Berea-Midpark High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East allows no points against Cleveland John Adams

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East’s defense throttled Cleveland John Adams, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The last time Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland John Adams played in a 38-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Coal Grove edges past Greenup County in tough test

Coal Grove eventually took victory away from Greenup County 36-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Greenup County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Coal Grove at the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets kept a 22-7 intermission margin at the Musketeers’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Coal Grove and Greenup County locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

Resolve: Coldwater comes from behind to topple Kenton

Coldwater shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 29-12 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Kenton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-3 advantage over Coldwater as the first quarter ended.

The Cavaliers’ offense jumped in front for a 15-6 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Coldwater charged to a 22-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Coldwater and Kenton played in a 37-2 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Sunbury Big Walnut

Columbus Bishop Hartley edged Sunbury Big Walnut 21-19 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Sunbury Big Walnut started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over Columbus Bishop Hartley at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense moved in front for a 14-9 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Sunbury Big Walnut got within 21-19.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Bishop Hartley played in a 35-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Columbus Bishop Ready overwhelms Newark Catholic

Columbus Bishop Ready scored early and often to roll over Newark Catholic 53-21 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The last time Newark Catholic and Columbus Bishop Ready played in a 34-8 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

Columbus Bishop Watterson allows no points against Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Bishop Watterson’s defense throttled Columbus Whetstone, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Columbus Bishop Watterson drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Columbus Whetstone after the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 37-0 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Not for the faint of heart: Columbus Briggs topples Galloway Westland

Columbus Briggs posted a narrow 31-29 win over Galloway Westland during this Ohio football game.

The Bruins fought to a 16-15 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Columbus Briggs moved to a 31-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Galloway Westland and Columbus Briggs squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Galloway Westland High School.

Columbus Franklin Heights rally stops Bexley

Bexley cut in front to start, but Columbus Franklin Heights answered the challenge to collect a 28-14 victory in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bexley, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Franklin Heights through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Columbus Grandview Heights grinds out close victory over Columbus Centennial

Columbus Grandview Heights finally found a way to top Columbus Centennial 26-22 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The last time Columbus Grandview Heights and Columbus Centennial played in a 46-19 game on Aug. 18, 2022.

Columbus Hamilton Township races in front to defeat Whitehall-Yearling

An early dose of momentum helped Columbus Hamilton Township to a 41-19 runaway past Whitehall-Yearling in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Columbus Hamilton Township opened with a 20-7 advantage over Whitehall-Yearling through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Rams fought to 26-19.

Columbus Hamilton Township moved to a 34-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Columbus St. Charles edges past Chillicothe in tough test

Columbus St. Charles finally found a way to top Chillicothe 21-18 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales escapes close call with Dresden Tri-Valley

Columbus St. Francis DeSales posted a narrow 21-17 win over Dresden Tri-Valley at Columbus St. Francis Desales High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Scotties took a 3-0 lead over the Stallions heading to the halftime locker room.

Dresden Tri-Valley enjoyed a 10-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales to start the final quarter.

The Scotties had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Stallions won the session and the game with a 21-7 performance.

Columbus Walnut Ridge barely beats Columbus Northland

Columbus Walnut Ridge edged Columbus Northland 22-21 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio football game.

Columbus Northland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Columbus Walnut Ridge as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Northland locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Scots outscored the Vikings 8-7 in the final quarter.

KIPP Columbus rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Mifflin

KIPP Columbus’ overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Columbus Mifflin 30-8 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

KIPP Columbus jumped in front of Columbus Mifflin 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Punchers came from behind to grab the advantage 8-6 at intermission over the Jaguars.

KIPP Columbus broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-8 lead over Columbus Mifflin.

The Jaguars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, KIPP Columbus and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at KIPP Columbus.

Convoy Crestview claims victory against Rockford Parkway

Convoy Crestview grabbed a 41-27 victory at the expense of Rockford Parkway in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Convoy Crestview opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rockford Parkway through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-13.

The Panthers managed a 14-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Rockford Parkway squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Corbin overwhelms Cincinnati Hughes

Corbin controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-12 win against Cincinnati Hughes for a Kentucky high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Cortland Lakeview overwhelms Leavittsburg LaBrae

Cortland Lakeview dismissed Leavittsburg LaBrae by a 41-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Cortland Lakeview breathed fire in front of Leavittsburg LaBrae 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 35-7 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cortland Lakeview and Leavittsburg LaBrae were both scoreless.

The Vikings outpointed the Bulldogs 7-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Creston Norwayne takes advantage of early margin to defeat Brookfield

A swift early pace pushed Creston Norwayne past Brookfield Friday 56-7 at Creston Norwayne High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Creston Norwayne a 21-0 lead over Brookfield.

The Bobcats opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Creston Norwayne charged to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Crooksville’s speedy start jolts Lancaster Fisher Catholic

Crooksville scored early and often in a 59-7 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 24-7 lead over Lancaster Fisher Catholic.

The Ceramics registered a 46-7 advantage at intermission over the Irish.

Crooksville breathed fire to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Crown City South Gallia grinds out close victory over Racine Southern

Crown City South Gallia eventually took victory away from Racine Southern 32-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Crown City South Gallia opened with a 12-8 advantage over Racine Southern through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 24-20.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Racine Southern and Crown City South Gallia squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Racine Southern High School.

Danville triumphs over Worthington Christian

Danville rolled past Worthington Christian for a comfortable 55-21 victory on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Dayton Carroll exhales after close call with Columbus South

Dayton Carroll posted a narrow 21-12 win over Columbus South during this Ohio football game.

Dayton Carroll drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Columbus South after the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Patriots and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Dayton Centerville tops Liberty Township Lakota East

Dayton Centerville eventually beat Liberty Township Lakota East 30-12 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Dayton Centerville and Liberty Township Lakota East were both scoreless.

The Elks registered a 14-12 advantage at halftime over the Thunderhawks.

Dayton Centerville stormed to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Elks’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 1-0 points differential.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

The Dayton Chaminade-Julienne defense stifles Columbus Eastmoor

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne sent Columbus Eastmoor home scoreless in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Eastmoor and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne played in a 20-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Defiance Ayersville knocks out victory beat against Delta

Defiance Ayersville pushed past Delta for a 27-7 win in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Defiance Ayersville opened with a 15-7 advantage over Delta through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Defiance Ayersville and Delta were both scoreless.

There was no room for doubt as the Pilots added to their advantage with a 12-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Delta and Defiance Ayersville squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

Delaware Hayes tacks win on Delaware Buckeye Valley

Delaware Hayes dismissed Delaware Buckeye Valley by a 59-28 count in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Dublin Coffman shuts out Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Dublin Coffman’s defense throttled Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, resulting in a 24-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Dublin Coffman breathed fire to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Dublin Jerome overcomes Westerville South

Dublin Jerome knocked off Westerville South 30-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Dublin Jerome drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Westerville South after the first quarter.

The Celtics fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Dublin Jerome jumped to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Celtics enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 15-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The East Liverpool defense stifles Minerva

A suffocating defense helped East Liverpool handle Minerva 50-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

East Liverpool opened with a 20-0 advantage over Minerva through the first quarter.

The Potters’ offense roared in front for a 41-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

East Liverpool thundered to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time East Liverpool and Minerva played in a 44-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Eaton defeats Greenville

Eaton controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-7 win against Greenville in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Eaton a 14-0 lead over Greenville.

The Eagles fought to a 31-7 intermission margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Eaton steamrolled to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Eaton and Greenville squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Eaton High School.

Edon earns stressful win over Edgerton

Edon eventually took victory away from Edgerton 28-26 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Edon an 8-0 lead over Edgerton.

The Bulldogs stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-7.

Edgerton took the lead 20-14 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-6 rally, but the Bombers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Edgerton and Edon squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Edon High School.

Elida crushes Toledo Rogers

Elida’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Rogers 42-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Elida moved in front of Toledo Rogers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Elida jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Fairport Harbor Fairport blitzes Leetonia in dominating victory

Fairport Harbor Fairport’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Leetonia 47-6 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Findlay Liberty-Benton defeats Elyria Catholic

Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-14 win over Elyria Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Elyria Catholic fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a small 28-14 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Findlay Liberty-Benton charged to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Fort Mitchell Beechwood knocks out victory beat against Cincinnati McNicholas

Fort Mitchell Beechwood pushed past Cincinnati McNicholas for a 31-14 win during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Fort Mitchell Beechwood a 21-14 lead over Cincinnati McNicholas.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Fort Mitchell Beechwood jumped to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Fostoria barely beats Van Buren

Fostoria topped Van Buren 19-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Van Buren jumped a slim margin over Fostoria as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Redmen fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Black Knights.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick overcomes deficit to defeat Franklin

Franklin Bishop Fenwick shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-14 win over Franklin in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Franklin played in a 36-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Gahanna Columbus Academy dominates Cincinnati Hills Christian

Gahanna Columbus Academy handled Cincinnati Hills Christian 35-12 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Gahanna Lincoln survives for narrow win over Mason

Gahanna Lincoln posted a narrow 10-5 win over Mason on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 3-2 advantage over Mason through the first quarter.

The Comets came from behind to grab the advantage 5-3 at intermission over the Golden Lions.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Golden Lions’ defeat of the Comets.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Mason faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Galion Northmor prevails over Upper Sandusky

Galion Northmor unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Upper Sandusky 42-21 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Garfield Heights Trinity sets early tone to dominate Ashtabula St. John

Garfield Heights Trinity rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 38-6 win over Ashtabula St. John in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Garfield Heights Trinity a 21-0 lead over Ashtabula St. John.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Fighting Heralds 17-6 in the final quarter.

The Garrettsville Garfield defense stifles Middlefield Cardinal

Defense dominated as Garrettsville Garfield pitched a 42-0 shutout of Middlefield Cardinal in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Garrettsville Garfield a 21-0 lead over Middlefield Cardinal.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Garrettsville Garfield and Middlefield Cardinal were both scoreless.

The G-Men’s train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Middlefield Cardinal played in a 40-12 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Gates Mills Gilmour scores early, pulls away from Parma Heights Valley Forge

Gates Mills Gilmour left no doubt in recording a 35-6 win over Parma Heights Valley Forge in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Gates Mills Gilmour moved in front of Parma Heights Valley Forge 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Gates Mills Gilmour charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Gates Mills Hawken scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cleveland Rhodes

Gates Mills Hawken controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-8 victory over Cleveland Rhodes in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Geneva routs Hunting Valley University

Geneva handled Hunting Valley University 42-21 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Germantown Valley View allows no points against Dayton Ponitz

Germantown Valley View sent Dayton Ponitz home scoreless in a 59-0 decision on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Girard controls the action and Jefferson

Girard dismissed Jefferson by a 42-21 count on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Last season, Jefferson and Girard faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Aug. 10, Jefferson faced off against Cleveland VASJ.

Glouster Trimble edges past Nelsonville-York in tough test

Glouster Trimble posted a narrow 14-12 win over Nelsonville-York in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Glouster Trimble darted in front of Nelsonville-York 14-6 to begin the final quarter.

The Buckeyes fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Tomcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Glouster Trimble squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Glouster Trimble exhales after close call with Nelsonville-York

Glouster Trimble edged Nelsonville-York 14-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Tomcats’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-6 points differential.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Glouster Trimble faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley races in front to defeat Akron Ellet

A swift early pace pushed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley past Akron Ellet Friday 33-14 at Akron Ellet High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Akron Ellet after the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 19-0 halftime margin at the Orangemen’s expense.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley breathed fire to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Orangemen tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Granville narrowly defeats Columbus Marion-Franklin

Granville handed Columbus Marion-Franklin a tough 27-8 loss in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Red Devils took an 8-6 lead over the Blue Aces heading to the intermission locker room.

Granville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-8 lead over Columbus Marion-Franklin.

There was no room for doubt as the Blue Aces added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

Greenfield McClain narrowly defeats Frankfort Adena

Greenfield McClain knocked off Frankfort Adena 42-28 during this Ohio football game.

Last season, Greenfield McClain and Frankfort Adena faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Grove City routs Dublin Scioto

Grove City controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-20 win against Dublin Scioto in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Grove City drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Dublin Scioto after the first quarter.

The Greyhounds opened an immense 38-7 gap over the Irish at halftime.

Grove City pulled to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Irish enjoyed a 13-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Grove City and Dublin Scioto squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Grove City Central Crossing escapes Columbus Independence in thin win

Grove City Central Crossing topped Columbus Independence 21-14 in a tough tilt on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Columbus Independence showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over Grove City Central Crossing as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Grove City Central Crossing broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-8 lead over Columbus Independence.

The 76ers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Grove City Christian dominates Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Grove City Christian earned a convincing 42-6 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Grove City Christian roared in front of Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a huge 42-6 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Grove City Christian and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 42-16 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Hamilton Badin allows no points against Hamilton

A suffocating defense helped Hamilton Badin handle Hamilton 18-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hamilton Badin drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Hamilton after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Rams’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

Hamler Patrick Henry allows no points against Hicksville

Hamler Patrick Henry sent Hicksville home scoreless in a 39-0 decision in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Hamler Patrick Henry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Hicksville through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense struck in front for a 27-0 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry breathed fire to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Hicksville squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Hanoverton United scores early, pulls away from Atwater Waterloo

A swift early pace pushed Hanoverton United past Atwater Waterloo Friday 41-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The last time Hanoverton United and Atwater Waterloo played in a 28-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Harrison sets early tone to dominate Cleves Taylor

Harrison scored early and often in a 37-8 win over Cleves Taylor in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Haviland Wayne Trace breaks out early to defeat Fort Recovery

Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front early and tripped Fort Recovery for a 32-30 win at Haviland Wayne Trace High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Haviland Wayne Trace a 12-0 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Indians came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at halftime over the Raiders.

Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-22 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Indians tried to respond in the final quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Fort Recovery played in a 18-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Heath shuts out Baltimore Liberty Union

Heath’s defense throttled Baltimore Liberty Union, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Heath a 19-0 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Bulldogs opened an enormous 34-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Heath pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Lions 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Heath and Baltimore Liberty Union faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Heath High School.

Hilliard Bradley overcomes Delaware Olentangy Berlin in seat-squirming affair

Hilliard Bradley didn’t flinch, finally repelling Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hilliard Bradley drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Delaware Olentangy Berlin after the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a thin 20-6 gap over the Bears at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bears outpointed the Jaguars 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Hilliard Bradley and Delaware Olentangy Berlin played in a 31-28 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Hilliard Darby breaks out early to defeat Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Hilliard Darby broke in front early and tripped Whitehouse Anthony Wayne for a 34-28 win at Hilliard Darby High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Hilliard Darby opened with a 14-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

Hilliard Darby stormed to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Generals’ 21-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Hilliard Davidson shuts out Columbus West

A suffocating defense helped Hilliard Davidson handle Columbus West 56-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Howard East Knox allows no points against Johnstown Northridge

Howard East Knox sent Johnstown Northridge home scoreless in a 14-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Howard East Knox jumped in front of Johnstown Northridge 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Howard East Knox moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Howard East Knox and Johnstown Northridge squared off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Howard East Knox High School.

Hubbard escapes Youngstown East in thin win

Hubbard topped Youngstown East 10-6 in a tough tilt on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Youngstown East had a 6-3 edge on Hubbard at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Eagles put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hubbard and Youngstown East faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Hubbard High School.

Strong start sends Huber Heights Wayne over Fairfield

After jumping in front early, Huber Heights Wayne held off Fairfield squad for a 58-51 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Huber Heights Wayne darted in front of Fairfield 28-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 28-22.

Fairfield took the lead 44-41 to start the fourth quarter.

The Warriors fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Indians.

The last time Fairfield and Huber Heights Wayne played in a 41-24 game on Aug. 18, 2022.

Indianapolis Ben Davis dominates Cincinnati Moeller

Indianapolis Ben Davis rolled past Cincinnati Moeller for a comfortable 49-28 victory on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Indianapolis Ben Davis moved in front of Cincinnati Moeller 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Giants registered a 34-14 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Crusaders.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Giants got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

Ironton’s initial push dashes Wheelersburg’s hopes

Ironton raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 17-14 win over Wheelersburg on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Ironton jumped in front of Wheelersburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Ironton moved ahead of Wheelersburg 17-14 as the final quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Wheelersburg faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

Jackson shuts out Logan

A suffocating defense helped Jackson handle Logan 22-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Jackson drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Logan after the first quarter.

The Ironmen opened a small 15-0 gap over the Chieftains at halftime.

Jackson charged to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Jackson and Logan squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Logan High School.

Jamestown Greeneview thwarts Dayton Northridge’s quest

Jamestown Greeneview eventually beat Dayton Northridge 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Jamestown Greeneview opened with a 14-6 advantage over Dayton Northridge through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Rams and the Polar Bears were both scoreless.

Jamestown Greeneview darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Kings Mill Kings breaks out early to defeat Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Sycamore couldn’t climb out of an early hole in fallling 29-22 to Kings Mill Kings in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Kirtland survives for narrow win over Dalton

Kirtland edged Dalton 14-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Kirtland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dalton after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Kirtland moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Bulldogs’ 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Kirtland and Dalton squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Lancaster escapes close call with Ashville Teays Valley

Lancaster edged Ashville Teays Valley 24-17 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ashville Teays Valley, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Lancaster through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lancaster and Ashville Teays Valley locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

The Gales put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Vikings 7-0 in the last stanza.

Lebanon overcomes deficit to defeat Springboro

Lebanon trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 27-14 win over Springboro in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Lebanon as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers constructed a bold start that built a 14-9 gap on the Warriors heading into the locker room.

Lebanon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-14 lead over Springboro.

The Warriors’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

Last season, Springboro and Lebanon faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

Leipsic slips past Millbury Lake

Leipsic edged Millbury Lake 25-19 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Vikings opened a tight 7-6 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Leipsic jumped to a 19-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings and the Flyers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Lewis Center Olentangy secures a win over Toledo Whitmer

Lewis Center Olentangy collected a solid win over Toledo Whitmer in a 46-35 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Lewis Center Olentangy jumped in front of Toledo Whitmer 15-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves’ offense jumped in front for a 29-21 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Lewis Center Olentangy moved to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 14-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Braves prevailed.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange outlasts Cincinnati West Clermont to earn OT victory

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange used overtime to slip past Cincinnati West Clermont 42-35 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange opened with a 28-21 advantage over Cincinnati West Clermont through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Pioneers and the Wolves locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Liberty Center dominates Defiance Tinora

Liberty Center rolled past Defiance Tinora for a comfortable 35-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center an 8-7 lead over Defiance Tinora.

The Tigers registered a 15-14 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Liberty Center moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Liberty Center and Defiance Tinora squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

Super start fuels Lima’s victory over Piqua

Lima grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 36-31 win against Piqua in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Lima a 12-0 lead over Piqua.

The Indians showed their spirit while rallying to within 18-17 at halftime.

Lima darted to a 24-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 14-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Lima Bath exhales after close call with New Bremen

Lima Bath eventually took victory away from New Bremen 14-7 during this Ohio football game.

New Bremen authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Lima Bath at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Lima Bath jumped in front of New Bremen 14-7 going into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time New Bremen and Lima Bath played in a 28-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Lisbon races in front to defeat Windham

Lisbon rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 41-6 win over Windham for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Lisbon drew first blood by forging a 26-0 margin over Windham after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Blue Devils’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-6 points differential.

Last season, Lisbon and Windham faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

London takes advantage of early margin to defeat Washington Court House Washington

A swift early pace pushed London past Washington Court House Washington Friday 62-14 during this Ohio football game.

London steamrolled in front of Washington Court House Washington 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Blue Lions’ expense.

London jumped to a 55-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Lorain tops Lyndhurst Brush

Lorain dismissed Lyndhurst Brush by a 35-7 count on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Lorain Clearview bests Toledo Scott

Lorain Clearview handled Toledo Scott 36-8 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The Clippers opened a monstrous 26-8 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Clippers added to their advantage with a 10-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Lorain Clearview and Toledo Scott played in a 20-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Lowellville tops Columbiana in extra frame

Lowellville used overtime to slip past Columbiana 22-21 at Columbiana High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Lowellville and Columbiana squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lowellville High School.

Ludlow routs Lockland

Ludlow raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-6 win over Lockland during this Kentucky football game.

Last season, Ludlow and Lockland squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Ludlow High School.

Malvern knocks out victory beat against Berlin Center Western Reserve

Malvern pushed past Berlin Center Western Reserve for a 26-7 win on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Malvern opened with a 7-0 advantage over Berlin Center Western Reserve through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Malvern roared to a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils outpointed the Hornets 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Marengo Highland allows no points against Fredericktown

Marengo Highland’s defense throttled Fredericktown, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Marengo Highland opened with a 7-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Fighting Scots opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Freddies at halftime.

Marengo Highland struck to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Fighting Scots added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Marengo Highland and Fredericktown played in a 41-20 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

Maria Stein Marion Local carves slim margin over Wapakoneta

Maria Stein Marion Local didn’t flinch, finally repelling Wapakoneta 29-26 at Wapakoneta High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Flyers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Maria Stein Marion Local and Wapakoneta locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Flyers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-12 points differential.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Wapakoneta squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Marion Elgin shuts out Cardington-Lincoln

A suffocating defense helped Marion Elgin handle Cardington-Lincoln 30-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Marion Elgin a 6-0 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.

The Comets opened a massive 22-0 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

Marion Elgin stormed to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Marion Pleasant delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Richwood North Union

Marion Pleasant eventually took victory away from Richwood North Union 21-15 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Marion Pleasant darted ahead of Richwood North Union 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Richwood North Union and Marion Pleasant played in a 42-6 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Strong start sends Martins Ferry over Shadyside

Martins Ferry stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 39-36 victory against Shadyside on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Martins Ferry opened with a 13-0 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 20-19 at halftime over the Purple Riders.

Martins Ferry broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-20 lead over Shadyside.

The Tigers tried to respond in the final quarter with a 16-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Martins Ferry and Shadyside played in a 27-23 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Marysville earns stressful win over New Albany

Marysville topped New Albany 24-17 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The Monarchs registered a 14-10 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Monarchs held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time New Albany and Marysville played in a 35-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Massillon overcomes deficit to defeat Valdosta

Massillon shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-17 win over Valdosta in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Valdosta authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Massillon at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.

Massillon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over Valdosta.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.

Maumee builds initial momentum to defeat Holland Springfield

Maumee took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 27-20 victory over upstart Holland Springfield during this Ohio football game.

Maumee moved in front of Holland Springfield 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Holland Springfield climbed back to within 27-13.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Mayfield shuts out East Cleveland Shaw

Mayfield’s defense throttled East Cleveland Shaw, resulting in a 58-0 shutout on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Last season, Mayfield and East Cleveland Shaw squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

McComb scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Harrod Allen East

McComb scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Harrod Allen East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

McComb moved in front of Harrod Allen East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense stormed in front for a 28-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

McComb pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The McConnelsville Morgan defense stifles Warsaw River View

A suffocating defense helped McConnelsville Morgan handle Warsaw River View 52-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

McConnelsville Morgan steamrolled in front of Warsaw River View 32-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Raiders and the Black Bears were both scoreless.

McConnelsville Morgan roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Warsaw River View and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 44-28 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

McDonald carves slim margin over Salineville Southern Local

McDonald didn’t flinch, finally repelling Salineville Southern Local 25-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Salineville Southern Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-12 advantage over McDonald at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Salineville Southern Local enjoyed a 22-18 lead over McDonald to start the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Indians.

The last time Salineville Southern Local and McDonald played in a 42-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Mechanicsburg overwhelms Springfield Kenton Ridge

It was a tough night for Springfield Kenton Ridge which was overmatched by Mechanicsburg in this 38-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mechanicsburg a 7-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.

The Indians fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-7.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Mentor carves slim margin over Massillon Jackson

Mentor finally found a way to top Massillon Jackson 26-21 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Metamora Evergreen races in front to defeat Bloomdale Elmwood

An early dose of momentum helped Metamora Evergreen to a 31-6 runaway past Bloomdale Elmwood at Metamora Evergreen High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen a 14-0 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

Metamora Evergreen thundered to a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

Miamisburg allows no points against Dayton West Carrollton

Miamisburg sent Dayton West Carrollton home scoreless in a 49-0 decision on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Miamisburg drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Dayton West Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a lopsided 35-0 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Miamisburg breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Miamisburg and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 62-26 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Middletown posts win at Loveland’s expense

Middletown handed Loveland a tough 31-16 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Middletown jumped in front of Loveland 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at intermission over the Middies.

Middletown broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-16 lead over Loveland.

There was no room for doubt as the Middies added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Middletown and Loveland squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Loveland High School.

Middletown Madison posts win at Camden Preble Shawnee’s expense

Middletown Madison handed Camden Preble Shawnee a tough 33-13 loss in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Middletown Madison darted in front of Camden Preble Shawnee 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Camden Preble Shawnee trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 26-13.

The Mohawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Milford tops Trenton Edgewood

Milford rolled past Trenton Edgewood for a comfortable 42-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Milford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Trenton Edgewood through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Milford roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Milford and Trenton Edgewood faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Milford High School.

Mineral Ridge earns stressful win over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Mineral Ridge didn’t flinch, finally repelling Andover Pymatuning Valley 29-22 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Lakers took a 14-13 lead over the Rams heading to the halftime locker room.

Mineral Ridge broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Andover Pymatuning Valley.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Minford denies Ironton Rock Hill’s challenge

Minford handed Ironton Rock Hill a tough 17-7 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Redmen took a 7-3 lead over the Falcons heading to the halftime locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Redmen.

Last season, Minford and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Fort Loramie comes up short in matchup with Minster

Minster grabbed a 41-28 victory at the expense of Fort Loramie in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-14 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Wildcats and the Redskins each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Minster squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

Mogadore shuts out Mogadore Field

Mogadore sent Mogadore Field home scoreless in a 34-0 decision in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Mogadore a 12-0 lead over Mogadore Field.

The Wildcats registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Mogadore thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Mogadore and Mogadore Field played in a 27-26 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

The Monroe defense stifles Oxford Talawanda

Monroe’s defense throttled Oxford Talawanda, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The Hornets opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Brave at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hornets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Monroe and Oxford Talawanda squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Monroeville pushes over Kansas Lakota

Monroeville eventually beat Kansas Lakota 27-7 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Monroeville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Kansas Lakota after the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-7 advantage in the frame.

Morral Ridgedale overcomes deficit and West Unity Hilltop

Morral Ridgedale fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 20-6 win over West Unity Hilltop in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

West Unity Hilltop started on steady ground by forging a 6-2 lead over Morral Ridgedale at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for an 8-6 lead over the Cadets at the intermission.

Morral Ridgedale jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale races in front to defeat Bucyrus

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale broke to an early lead and topped Bucyrus 53-8 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale charged in front of Bucyrus 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a giant 39-0 gap over the Redmen at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Bucyrus got within 45-8.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

Mt. Gilead survives for narrow win over North Lewisburg Triad

Mt. Gilead finally found a way to top North Lewisburg Triad 15-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Mt. Gilead darted in front of North Lewisburg Triad 9-8 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Gilead darted to a 15-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

Hillsboro takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Mt. Orab Western Brown

Mt. Orab Western Brown overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 38-27 win against Hillsboro at Hillsboro High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Hillsboro played in a 55-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Mt. Vernon delivers statement win over Marion Harding

Mt. Vernon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Marion Harding 45-20 Friday on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Mt. Vernon jumped to a 24-14 bulge over Marion Harding as the fourth quarter began.

There was no room for doubt as the Yellow Jackets added to their advantage with a 21-6 margin in the closing period.

The last time Mt Vernon and Marion Harding played in a 28-21 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes deficit and Fairborn

New Carlisle Tecumseh was shaken, but pushed past Fairborn for a 32-15 victory in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Fairborn authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh at the end of the first quarter.

The Arrows’ offense moved in front for a 15-7 lead over the Skyhawks at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Arrows, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-8 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Fairborn squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

New Concord John Glenn allows no points against Circleville

Defense dominated as New Concord John Glenn pitched a 28-0 shutout of Circleville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave New Concord John Glenn a 7-0 lead over Circleville.

The Little Muskies opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Little Muskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The New Lebanon Dixie defense stifles Indianapolis Irvington

A suffocating defense helped New Lebanon Dixie handle Indianapolis Irvington 74-0 in an Indiana high school football matchup.

New Lexington posts win at Lancaster Fairfield Union’s expense

New Lexington knocked off Lancaster Fairfield Union 28-14 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

New Lexington drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Lancaster Fairfield Union after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave New Lexington a 22-14 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Lancaster Fairfield Union squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

New Madison Tri-Village triumphs in strong showing over Troy Christian

New Madison Tri-Village scored early and often to roll over Troy Christian 41-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 27-0 lead over Troy Christian.

The Patriots registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Troy Christian faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Louisville takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to New Philadelphia

New Philadelphia dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 42-21 victory over Louisville at New Philadelphia High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Louisville started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over New Philadelphia at the end of the first quarter.

The Quakers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Leopards at the intermission.

New Philadelphia moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Quakers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.

New Richmond carves slim margin over Bethel-Tate

New Richmond posted a narrow 40-35 win over Bethel-Tate in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Last season, New Richmond and Bethel-Tate faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Richmond High School.

Newark earns solid win over Zanesville

Newark knocked off Zanesville 35-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a tight 28-21 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Newark darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Zanesville and Newark squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Newark High School.

Newcomerstown scores early, pulls away from Sugar Grove Berne Union

Newcomerstown rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-7 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Newcomerstown drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Sugar Grove Berne Union after the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Newcomerstown struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

Newton Falls overcomes East Palestine

Newton Falls notched a win against East Palestine 48-34 during this Ohio football game.

North Baltimore blitzes Vanlue in dominating victory

North Baltimore scored early and often to roll over Vanlue 48-14 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The last time North Baltimore and Vanlue played in a 48-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

North Canton Hoover delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Akron Buchtel

North Canton Hoover eventually took victory away from Akron Buchtel 27-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 7-0 advantage over Akron Buchtel through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Griffins inched back to a 10-7 deficit.

North Canton Hoover darted to a 20-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Akron Buchtel squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Norwalk allows no points against Toledo Start

A suffocating defense helped Norwalk handle Toledo Start 27-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The Truckers’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Truckers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 20-0 in the last stanza.

Oak Harbor scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Toledo Bowsher

A swift early pace pushed Oak Harbor past Toledo Bowsher Friday 47-6 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Oak Harbor drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Toledo Bowsher after the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Blue Racers’ expense.

Oak Harbor pulled to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Racers closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Toledo Bowsher squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Ontario records thin win against Lexington

Ontario posted a narrow 17-14 win over Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ontario and Lexington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Oregon Clay slips past Sandusky

Oregon Clay didn’t flinch, finally repelling Sandusky 33-32 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Sandusky started on steady ground by forging a 20-12 lead over Oregon Clay at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Oregon Clay broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-20 lead over Sandusky.

The Blue Streaks outpointed the Eagles 12-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Ottawa Hills thumps Gibsonburg outplays

Ottawa Hills rolled past Gibsonburg for a comfortable 29-6 victory on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The last time Ottawa Hills and Gibsonburg played in a 35-13 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Painesville Riverside overcomes Chardon NDCL

Painesville Riverside grabbed a 14-3 victory at the expense of Chardon NDCL during this Ohio football game.

Painesville Riverside jumped in front of Chardon NDCL 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Chardon NDCL stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 7-3.

The Beavers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 7-0 in the last stanza.

Pataskala Licking Heights slips past Johnstown

Pataskala Licking Heights posted a narrow 26-22 win over Johnstown in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Johnnies’ expense.

Johnstown tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 12-8 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 26-22.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

The Pataskala Watkins Memorial defense stifles Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Pataskala Watkins Memorial’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 21-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Wolves 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Paulding allows no points against Swanton

A suffocating defense helped Paulding handle Swanton 36-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Paulding moved in front of Swanton 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Paulding breathed fire to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Pemberville Eastwood overcomes Ottawa-Glandorf in seat-squirming affair

Pemberville Eastwood didn’t flinch, finally repelling Ottawa-Glandorf 21-18 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Pemberville Eastwood darted in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 12-7 at intermission over the Eagles.

Ottawa-Glandorf had an 18-14 edge on Pemberville Eastwood at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Titans had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Eagles won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Perry races in front to defeat Madison

An early dose of momentum helped Perry to a 32-7 runaway past Madison at Perry High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Perry drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Madison after the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 26-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Streaks.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Perry and Madison were both scoreless.

The Blue Streaks enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Perry and Madison squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Madison High School.

Perrysburg’s speedy start jolts Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Perrysburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-8 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 20-0 lead over Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 40-8 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Perrysburg stormed to a 46-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Pickerington Central takes advantage of early margin to defeat Powell Olentangy Liberty

Pickerington Central left no doubt in recording a 28-17 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 14-3 lead over Powell Olentangy Liberty.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-3 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Pickerington Central struck to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

Pickerington North records thin win against Cincinnati Elder

Pickerington North finally found a way to top Cincinnati Elder 39-35 at Cincinnati Elder High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Pickerington North’s offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over Cincinnati Elder at halftime.

Cincinnati Elder came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Pickerington North 28-27.

The fourth quarter was decisive for Pickerington North, as it climbed out of a hole with a 39-35 scoring margin.

Piketon carves slim margin over Goshen

Piketon edged Goshen 28-22 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Goshen authored a promising start, taking a 15-6 advantage over Piketon at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors took a 15-14 lead over the Redstreaks heading to the intermission locker room.

Piketon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-15 lead over Goshen.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Piketon and Goshen squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Piketon High School.

Pioneer North Central darts by Elmore Woodmore

Pioneer North Central handled Elmore Woodmore 30-6 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central an 18-0 lead over Elmore Woodmore.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Elmore Woodmore tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 18-6 in the third quarter.

The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Elmore Woodmore squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

The Plain City Jonathan Alder defense stifles Milford Center Fairbanks

Defense dominated as Plain City Jonathan Alder pitched a 47-0 shutout of Milford Center Fairbanks on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Milford Center Fairbanks.

The Pioneers opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Plain City Jonathan Alder charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Pioneers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Poland Seminary prevails over Salem

Poland Seminary’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Salem 38-6 during this Ohio football game.

The Bulldogs registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Quakers.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Poland Seminary and Salem were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Port Clinton allows no points against Toledo Waite

Defense dominated as Port Clinton pitched a 47-0 shutout of Toledo Waite at Toledo Waite High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Port Clinton opened with a 17-0 advantage over Toledo Waite through the first quarter.

The Redskins’ offense roared in front for a 27-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Redskins’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

Portsmouth Notre Dame triumphs in strong showing over Manchester

Portsmouth Notre Dame controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-6 win against Manchester for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East overcomes deficit to defeat Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans cut in front to start, but Portsmouth Sciotoville East answered the challenge to collect a 42-30 victory in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Last season, Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Proctorville Fairland exhales after close call with West Portsmouth Portsmouth West

Proctorville Fairland topped West Portsmouth West 32-29 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game.

West Portsmouth West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Proctorville Fairland as the first quarter ended.

The Dragons kept a 20-14 halftime margin at the Senators’ expense.

Proctorville Fairland darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators enjoyed a 15-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and West Portsmouth West squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Ravenna Southeast claims tight victory against Wickliffe

Ravenna Southeast posted a narrow 31-23 win over Wickliffe on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Ravenna Southeast jumped in front of Wickliffe 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Ravenna Southeast steamrolled to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 23-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Reading shuts out Cincinnati Woodward

A suffocating defense helped Reading handle Cincinnati Woodward 47-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Reading a 19-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.

The Blue Devils opened a mammoth 26-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Reading pulled to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Reedsville Eastern dominates Bidwell River Valley in convincing showing

Reedsville Eastern’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bidwell River Valley 55-6 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Richmond Edison claims victory against Woodsfield Monroe Central

Richmond Edison grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Woodsfield Monroe Central in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Richmond Edison darted in front of Woodsfield Monroe Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a close 21-14 gap over the Seminoles at halftime.

Richmond Edison charged to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Richmond Edison and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 42-8 game on Aug. 18, 2022.

Richmond Heights overwhelms Doylestown Chippewa

It was a tough night for Doylestown Chippewa which was overmatched by Richmond Heights in this 38-7 verdict.

Richmond Heights opened with an 8-0 advantage over Doylestown Chippewa through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Chipps inched back to an 8-7 deficit.

Richmond Heights struck to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Rittman allows no points against Strasburg

Rittman’s defense throttled Strasburg, resulting in a 27-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Rittman drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Strasburg after the first quarter.

The Indians opened a tight 13-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Rittman jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Resolve: Rocky River comes from behind to topple Painesville Harvey

Painesville Harvey cut in front to start, but Rocky River answered the challenge to collect a 55-42 victory in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Rossford darts past Northwood with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Rossford past Northwood Friday 28-7 during this Ohio football game.

Rossford opened with a 14-0 advantage over Northwood through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Rangers.

Rossford roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Sabina East Clinton allows no points against Chillicothe Huntington

Sabina East Clinton sent Chillicothe Huntington home scoreless in a 12-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Sabina East Clinton moved in front of Chillicothe Huntington 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Astros added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

Sandusky Perkins shuts out Toledo Woodward

Sandusky Perkins sent Toledo Woodward home scoreless in an 80-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Toledo Woodward faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Sandusky Perkins High School.

Shaker Heights’ speedy start jolts Willoughby South

Shaker Heights broke to an early lead and topped Willoughby South 39-26 during this Ohio football game.

Sidney Lehman Catholic dominates Lima Perry

Sidney Lehman Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Perry 76-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Last season, Sidney Lehman Catholic and Lima Perry squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

Smithville secures a win over Massillon Tuslaw

Smithville knocked off Massillon Tuslaw 21-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Smithville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Massillon Tuslaw after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Mustangs made it 7-6.

Smithville darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Smithies put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 7-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Smithville and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 20-13 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

South Charleston Southeastern grinds out close victory over Springfield Northwestern

South Charleston Southeastern topped Springfield Northwestern 28-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

South Charleston Southeastern opened with a 6-0 advantage over Springfield Northwestern through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a towering 25-7 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Springfield Northwestern got within 25-14.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Northwestern played in a 41-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Spencerville sprints past Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Spencerville notched a win against Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28-12 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Spencerville moved in front of Mt. Victory Ridgemont 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Golden Gophers.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-12 count in the third quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Springfield takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cleveland St. Ignatius

Springfield scored early and often in a 27-11 win over Cleveland St. Ignatius for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 14-0 lead over Cleveland St. Ignatius.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as Cleveland St. Ignatius climbed back to within 14-3.

Springfield struck to a 27-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Cleveland St Ignatius squared off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Springfield High School.

Springfield Catholic Central knocks out victory beat against Cincinnati North College Hill

Springfield Catholic Central pushed past Cincinnati North College Hill for a 21-6 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Springfield Northeastern crushes Tipp City Bethel

Springfield Northeastern unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tipp City Bethel 55-7 Friday during this Ohio football game.

The last time Springfield Northeastern and Tipp City Bethel played in a 48-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Springfield Shawnee shuts out Riverside Stebbins

Springfield Shawnee’s defense throttled Riverside Stebbins, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 13-0 lead over Riverside Stebbins.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Springfield Shawnee charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Indians 7-0 in the final quarter.

Cincinnati Indian Hill comes up short in matchup with St. Bernard Roger Bacon

St. Bernard Roger Bacon collected a solid win over Cincinnati Indian Hill in a 33-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place allows no points against Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Defense dominated as St. Bernard-Elmwood Place pitched a 42-0 shutout of Miamisburg Dayton Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place moved in front of Miamisburg Dayton Christian 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Titans and the Warriors were both scoreless.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Titans outscored the Warriors 7-0 in the final quarter.

St. Henry shuts out St. Marys

Defense dominated as St. Henry pitched a 17-0 shutout of St. Marys during this Ohio football game.

The Redskins fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Roughriders’ expense.

St. Henry pulled to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Steubenville Catholic Central bests Wellsville

Steubenville Catholic Central rolled past Wellsville for a comfortable 37-6 victory on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Steubenville Catholic Central opened with an 8-0 advantage over Wellsville through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 23-6 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Steubenville Catholic Central roared to a 30-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Wellsville and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Struthers denies East Liverpool Beaver Local’s challenge

Struthers pushed past East Liverpool Beaver Local for a 37-20 win during this Ohio football game.

Sugarcreek Garaway dominates Bellaire

Sugarcreek Garaway’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bellaire 38-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted in front of Bellaire 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Big Reds’ expense.

Sugarcreek Garaway roared to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Bellaire faced off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

Sylvania Southview shuts out Sylvania Northview

A suffocating defense helped Sylvania Southview handle Sylvania Northview 34-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Sylvania Southview opened with a 13-0 advantage over Sylvania Northview through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Sylvania Northview faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Thornville Sheridan denies Newark Licking Valley’s challenge

Thornville Sheridan collected a solid win over Newark Licking Valley in a 33-14 verdict at Thornville Sheridan High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Panthers took a 14-13 lead over the Generals heading to the halftime locker room.

Thornville Sheridan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Newark Licking Valley.

The Generals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 13-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Newark Licking Valley played in a 35-28 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Tiffin Columbian overwhelms Fremont Ross

Tiffin Columbian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-14 win over Fremont Ross in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Tiffin Columbian and Fremont Ross fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Tiffin Columbian struck to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Toledo Central Catholic delivers statement win over Findlay

It was a tough night for Findlay which was overmatched by Toledo Central Catholic in this 47-14 verdict.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 14-7 advantage over Findlay through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Toledo Central Catholic struck to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Findlay played in a 50-17 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Toronto allows no points against East Canton

Defense dominated as Toronto pitched a 34-0 shutout of East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Toronto a 20-0 lead over East Canton.

The Red Knights’ offense pulled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Troy triumphs over Dayton Dunbar

Troy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Dunbar 53-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Troy drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Dayton Dunbar after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 24-6 intermission margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Troy charged to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Wolverines 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Troy and Dayton Dunbar played in a 56-24 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Uniontown Green delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Dover

Uniontown Green posted a narrow 14-6 win over Dover for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Uniontown Green opened with a 7-6 advantage over Dover through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Upper Arlington controls the action and Reynoldsburg

Upper Arlington controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-6 win against Reynoldsburg during this Ohio football game.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Golden Bears registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Upper Arlington jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Golden Bears outscored the Raiders 7-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Reynoldsburg squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

The Urbana defense stifles Dayton Belmont

Urbana’s defense throttled Dayton Belmont, resulting in a 76-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Van Wert takes advantage of early margin to defeat Bryan

Van Wert rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-21 win over Bryan in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Van Wert a 13-0 lead over Bryan.

The Cougars opened a small 20-7 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Van Wert stormed to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Van Wert and Bryan faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

The Versailles defense stifles Celina

Defense dominated as Versailles pitched a 26-0 shutout of Celina in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Versailles darted in front of Celina 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Celina squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Celina High School.

Vincent Warren shuts out Belpre

A suffocating defense helped Vincent Warren handle Belpre 60-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Vincent Warren roared in front of Belpre 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a colossal 60-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Vincent Warren and Belpre faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Vincent Warren High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace slips past Waverly

Washington Court House Miami Trace didn’t flinch, finally repelling Waverly 27-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Tigers 14-13 in the final quarter.

The last time Waverly and Washington Court House Miami Trace played in a 42-39 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Wauseon rides to cruise-control win over Sherwood Fairview

Wauseon scored early and often to roll over Sherwood Fairview 49-12 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Wauseon pulled in front of Sherwood Fairview 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a lopsided 49-0 gap over the Apaches at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Sherwood Fairview made it 49-6.

The Apaches enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Wauseon and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Wauseon High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen allows no points against Union City Mississinawa Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen sent Union City Mississinawa Valley home scoreless in a 42-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Waynesfield-Goshen a 7-0 lead over Union City Mississinawa Valley.

The Tigers opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Black Hawks at the intermission.

Waynesfield-Goshen charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-0 points differential.

Wellston overcomes Oak Hill in seat-squirming affair

Wellston didn’t flinch, finally repelling Oak Hill 12-9 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Wellston drew first blood by forging a 12-3 margin over Oak Hill after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Rockets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oak Hill and Wellston faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

West Jefferson records thin win against Columbus Africentric

West Jefferson edged Columbus Africentric 29-22 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Columbus Africentric showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over West Jefferson as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders’ offense moved in front for a 23-22 lead over the Nubians at the intermission.

West Jefferson moved to a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

West Lafayette Ridgewood slips past Coshocton

West Lafayette Ridgewood didn’t flinch, finally repelling Coshocton 22-21 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

West Lafayette Ridgewood drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Coshocton after the first quarter.

The Redskins battled back to make it 14-7 at the intermission.

Coshocton moved ahead of West Lafayette Ridgewood 21-14 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Generals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 22-21 scoring margin.

The last time West Lafayette Ridgewood and Coshocton played in a 51-0 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

West Liberty-Salem prevails over St. Paris Graham

West Liberty-Salem recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 48-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

West Liberty-Salem drew first blood by forging a 20-7 margin over St. Paris Graham after the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 41-7 intermission margin at the Falcons’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as St. Paris Graham inched back to a 48-15 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, St Paris Graham and West Liberty-Salem squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at St Paris Graham High School.

West Milton Milton-Union collects victory over New Paris National Trail

West Milton Milton-Union notched a win against New Paris National Trail 27-12 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Paris National Trail through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and New Paris National Trail faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Westerville North pockets slim win over Westerville Central

Westerville North eventually took victory away from Westerville Central 21-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Westerville North a 7-0 lead over Westerville Central.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Warhawks made it 7-6.

Westerville North darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warhawks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Westerville Central and Westerville North played in a 23-20 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Williamsburg triumphs in strong showing over Batavia

Williamsburg recorded a big victory over Batavia 46-12 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Williamsburg a 14-0 lead over Batavia.

The Bulldogs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-12 halftime margin.

Williamsburg stormed to a 46-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Williamsburg and Batavia squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Williamsburg High School.

Williamsport Westfall overpowers London Madison-Plains in thorough fashion

Williamsport Westfall dominated London Madison-Plains 37-12 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 6-0 advantage over London Madison-Plains through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Williamsport Westfall thundered to a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 37-12.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and London Madison-Plains squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Wilmington rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Northwest

Wilmington controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Cincinnati Northwest at Wilmington High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Wilmington a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati Northwest.

The Hurricanes’ offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Wilmington thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hurricanes prevailed.

Thomas Worthington pockets slim win over Columbus Beechcroft

Thomas Worthington topped Columbus Beechcroft 27-26 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus Beechcroft, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Thomas Worthington through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars took a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

Thomas Worthington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-20 lead over Columbus Beechcroft.

The Cougars outpointed the Cardinals 6-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Columbus Beechcroft faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney earns stressful win over Mentor Lake Catholic

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney topped Mentor Lake Catholic 29-26 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Cougars took a 26-21 lead over the Cardinals heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cougars.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 31-14 game on Aug. 27, 2022.

Youngstown Valley Christian’s convoy passes Columbiana Crestview

Youngstown Valley Christian eventually beat Columbiana Crestview 30-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Youngstown Valley Christian opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 16-12 margin in the closing period.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley collects victory over Apple Creek Waynedale

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley collected a solid win over Apple Creek Waynedale in a 21-6 verdict on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley a 7-0 lead over Apple Creek Waynedale.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Apple Creek Waynedale and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

