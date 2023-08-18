A swift early pace pushed Oak Harbor past Toledo Bowsher Friday 47-6 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Oak Harbor drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Toledo Bowsher after the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Blue Racers’ expense.

Oak Harbor pulled to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Racers closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Toledo Bowsher squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.