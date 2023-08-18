Leipsic edged Millbury Lake 25-19 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Vikings opened a tight 7-6 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Leipsic jumped to a 19-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings and the Flyers each scored in the fourth quarter.

