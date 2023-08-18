Spencerville notched a win against Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28-12 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Spencerville moved in front of Mt. Victory Ridgemont 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Golden Gophers.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-12 count in the third quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

