Pemberville Eastwood didn’t flinch, finally repelling Ottawa-Glandorf 21-18 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Pemberville Eastwood darted in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 12-7 at intermission over the Eagles.

Ottawa-Glandorf had an 18-14 edge on Pemberville Eastwood at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Titans had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Eagles won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

