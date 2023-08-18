Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Carey 36-19 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon opened with a 22-13 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 30-13 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Carey and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Carey High School.

