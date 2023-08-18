Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front early and tripped Fort Recovery for a 32-30 win at Haviland Wayne Trace High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Haviland Wayne Trace a 12-0 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Indians came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at halftime over the Raiders.

Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-22 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Indians tried to respond in the final quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Fort Recovery played in a 18-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

