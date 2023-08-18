Liberty Center rolled past Defiance Tinora for a comfortable 35-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center an 8-7 lead over Defiance Tinora.

The Tigers registered a 15-14 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Liberty Center moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Liberty Center and Defiance Tinora squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

