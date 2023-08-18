Wauseon scored early and often to roll over Sherwood Fairview 49-12 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Wauseon pulled in front of Sherwood Fairview 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a lopsided 49-0 gap over the Apaches at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Sherwood Fairview made it 49-6.

The Apaches enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Wauseon and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Wauseon High School.

