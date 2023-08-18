Edon eventually took victory away from Edgerton 28-26 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Edon an 8-0 lead over Edgerton.

The Bulldogs stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-7.

Edgerton took the lead 20-14 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-6 rally, but the Bombers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Edgerton and Edon squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Edon High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.