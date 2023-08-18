Defiance Ayersville pushed past Delta for a 27-7 win in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Defiance Ayersville opened with a 15-7 advantage over Delta through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Defiance Ayersville and Delta were both scoreless.

There was no room for doubt as the Pilots added to their advantage with a 12-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Delta and Defiance Ayersville squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.