It was a tough night for Findlay which was overmatched by Toledo Central Catholic in this 47-14 verdict.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 14-7 advantage over Findlay through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Toledo Central Catholic struck to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Findlay played in a 50-17 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

