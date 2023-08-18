Maumee took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 27-20 victory over upstart Holland Springfield during this Ohio football game.

Maumee moved in front of Holland Springfield 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Holland Springfield climbed back to within 27-13.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.