Perrysburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-8 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 20-0 lead over Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 40-8 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Perrysburg stormed to a 46-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

