A suffocating defense helped Sylvania Southview handle Sylvania Northview 34-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Sylvania Southview opened with a 13-0 advantage over Sylvania Northview through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Sylvania Northview faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sylvania Northview High School.

