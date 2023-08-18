Bowling Green eventually beat Tontogany Otsego 44-31 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bowling Green a 13-8 lead over Tontogany Otsego.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Knights fought to 19-17.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bowling Green and Tontogany Otsego locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-6 stretch over the final quarter.

