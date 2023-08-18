Hilliard Darby broke in front early and tripped Whitehouse Anthony Wayne for a 34-28 win at Hilliard Darby High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Hilliard Darby opened with a 14-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

Hilliard Darby stormed to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Generals’ 21-0 advantage in the final quarter.

