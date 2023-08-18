Fostoria topped Van Buren 19-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Van Buren jumped a slim margin over Fostoria as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Redmen fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Black Knights.

